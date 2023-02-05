US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

A video posted on social media shows a flying object believe to be the suspected Chinese spy balloon, falling from the sky after being hit.

Biden said he had issued an order on Wednesday (February 1) to take down the balloon, but the Pentagon had recommended waiting until it could be done over open water.

Multiple fighters and refuelling aircraft were involved in the mission, but only one - an F-22 fighter jet - took the shot, using a single AIM-9X missile, a senior U.S. military official said. The balloon was shot down about six nautical miles off the US coast, the official said.