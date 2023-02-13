Samui to host Valentine’s marriages above heart-shaped Chaweng beach

background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, February 13, 2023

A Samui restaurant will host the first-ever outdoor marriage registration event at the mountain viewpoint overlooking Chaweng Beach on Valentine’s Day.

A foreign tourist who chose this romantic spot to propose to his girlfriend gave him the idea, said Tinn Chakhra-nuwatthanaphong, manager of Koh Samui’s Heart Shape Mountain Sea View restaurant.

“Located on a mountain top overlooking Chaweng Beach, the restaurant offers a unique perspective of the heart-shaped beach,” he said. “The view attracted an Austrian couple who saw the photos on social media and decided to visit Samut for a holiday last month.”

Tinn said the boyfriend’s idea to pop the question at this very spot inspired him to host a special event on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, Samui’s district chief will be invited to sign marriage certificates for couples participating in the event at the restaurant, which has been decorated with a Valentine’s theme. Newlyweds will be able to take selfies at various love-themed corners featuring heart-shaped couches and velvet red flowers as a backdrop.

There will also be a baby elephant show for tourists to feed the cute creature while admiring the heart-shaped beach from above, Tinn added.

“We hope the host the event every year on Valentine’s Day and make this spot a new landmark on Samui that attracts both Thai and foreign tourists all year long,” he said.

