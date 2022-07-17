Russian billionaire 2nd mogul to dock in Samui now restrictions lifted

Svetakov, 54, is the second billionaire to arrive in the area in a superyacht. The first was UK businessman and investor Joe Lewis, 85, who anchored on the coast of Surat Thani in mid-May.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre inspected the 3.9-billion-baht yacht and ensured all 13 passengers and six crew were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 according to the Public Health Ministry’s criteria.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said Svetakov’s arrival proves that the islands of Samui, Tao and Pha-ngan have great potential in attracting tourists.

He said the Marine Department is planning to construct a port for cruise ships at the Hin Khom cape on the coast of Samui and will generate a lot of revenue once completed.

“Before the pandemic, the number of cruise ships from Europe and Singapore entering Koh Samui every year had risen from 48 to 64,” he said, adding that more than 200,000 cruise ship passengers were transferred to the island per year on average.