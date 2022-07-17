Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Russian billionaire 2nd mogul to dock in Samui now restrictions lifted

High-net-worth tourists appear to be returning to Thailand now that travel restrictions have been lifted, and one of the biggest signs is cruise ships dotting the horizon.

One such ship was the Cloudbreak superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Alexandrovich Svetakov, which was spotted anchored near Koh Samui on Saturday.

Svetakov, 54, is the second billionaire to arrive in the area in a superyacht. The first was UK businessman and investor Joe Lewis, 85, who anchored on the coast of Surat Thani in mid-May.

Russian billionaire 2nd mogul to dock in Samui now restrictions lifted

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre inspected the 3.9-billion-baht yacht and ensured all 13 passengers and six crew were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 according to the Public Health Ministry’s criteria.

Russian billionaire 2nd mogul to dock in Samui now restrictions lifted

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said Svetakov’s arrival proves that the islands of Samui, Tao and Pha-ngan have great potential in attracting tourists.

He said the Marine Department is planning to construct a port for cruise ships at the Hin Khom cape on the coast of Samui and will generate a lot of revenue once completed.

Russian billionaire 2nd mogul to dock in Samui now restrictions lifted

“Before the pandemic, the number of cruise ships from Europe and Singapore entering Koh Samui every year had risen from 48 to 64,” he said, adding that more than 200,000 cruise ship passengers were transferred to the island per year on average.

Russian billionaire 2nd mogul to dock in Samui now restrictions lifted

Svetakov, a property developer and chairman of Absolut Group, took receipt of the 75-metre-long Cloudbreak from German shipbuilders Abeking and Rasmussen in 2016.

Russian billionaire 2nd mogul to dock in Samui now restrictions lifted

Cloudbreak can accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites comprising a master suite, three double cabins and two twin cabins. The superyacht also features a helipad and an outdoor swimming pool.

Russian billionaire 2nd mogul to dock in Samui now restrictions lifted

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.