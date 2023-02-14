background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, February 27, 2023
Love is in the air at International Kite Festival

TUESDAY, February 14, 2023

Local and foreign tourists flocked to a beach in Surat Thani on Monday as fantastic creations from around the globe returned to fill the sky.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was on hand to launch the province’s annual international kite festival at Nai Amphoe Beach in Chaiya district – getting hearts fluttering.

This year’s festival is soaring with the spirit of Valentine's Day under the theme “Kite of Love”.

The premier said he was happy to see the festival return this year, adding the government hopes international events like this will boost the country’s soft power and bring in more tourism revenue for local economies.

The kite festival was grounded for the past three years due to Covid-19.

TAGS
surat thaniPrayut Chan-o-chaThailand International Kite FestivalKitesBreaking News
