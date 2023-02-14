Love is in the air at International Kite Festival

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was on hand to launch the province’s annual international kite festival at Nai Amphoe Beach in Chaiya district – getting hearts fluttering.

This year’s festival is soaring with the spirit of Valentine's Day under the theme “Kite of Love”.

The premier said he was happy to see the festival return this year, adding the government hopes international events like this will boost the country’s soft power and bring in more tourism revenue for local economies.

The kite festival was grounded for the past three years due to Covid-19.