FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Kites rise and swoop in sea breeze at Trat province festival

SUNDAY, December 04, 2022

Trat province’s scenic Laem Ngop lighthouse became more animated yesterday with the launch of a nine-day kite festival that saw scores of kites from Thailand and abroad rise and swoop in the breeze from the sea.

The kites were emblazoned with colourful symbols and came in a multitude of sizes and shapes, including a long string of Thai flags, a football kite and another shaped like a wheel with spikes protruding from it.

The festival is being held by the Thailand Kitefliers Association in the coastal province’s Laem Ngop district until December 12.

Association chairman Panya Charoenlarp said the festival was designed for both domestic and foreign tourists and that kite flying was not the only draw.

The festival also includes a king mackerel fishing competition, a Thai ridgeback dog show, performances by artists, and a buffet of local cuisine and community-produced products.

