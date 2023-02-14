‘Unseen Taiwan’ campaign expects big boost in tourists from Thailand
The Taiwanese government has developed a variety of new attractions and events around the island for tourists to explore, Cindy Chen, tourism director of the Taiwan bureau office in Bangkok, said on Monday.
“Taiwan is ready to welcome all visitors, I invite everyone to come and explore unseen Taiwan,” Cindy said at an event held at the United Business Centre II building, in collaboration with six airlines — China Airlines, EVA Air, Starlux Airlines, Thai smile Airways, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet Air — and five tour agencies.
The event aimed to offer updates on travel trends by KTC World Travel Service with the opening of new experiences, including culinary, traditions, and sustainable travelling.
The partnership also unveiled a new direct Bangkok - Kaohsiung flight, and a new dimension of soft power by travel bloggers.
Activities included a simulation of the Taiwanese atmosphere, such as folding paper lanterns, pineapple pie and Taiwanese bubble tea tasting.
Around 50,000 Thais visited Taiwan, cashing in on free visas for Thai tourists, after their reopening three months ago.
The four “Unseen Taiwan” attractions are: Unseen Festival; Unseen LOHAS (Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability) cycling in Taiwan; Unseen Food: Michelin in Every Part of Taiwan; and Unseen Culture: Discover Temple Tour.
Unseen Festival includes Taiwan Lantern Festival all around Taiwan throughout the year. According to Discovery Channel, Taiwan’s lantern festival is one of the most amazing events of the world.
Unseen LOHAS Cycling in Taiwan is safe, convenient and beginner friendly. The Sun Moon lake is one of the most beautiful cycling lanes in the world, according to CNN.
Unseen Food focuses on Michelin in every part of the country. Taiwan already has a few famous foods, such as bubble tea, beef noodles and stinky tofu, but now the spotlight is on Michelin-star restaurants.
Taiwan currently has 321 restaurants with Michelin stars and Michelin's Bib Gourmands.
With over 12,000 temples throughout the island, Unseen Culture recommends that visitors discover temples like Xia-Hai City God Temple to pray for love and Zi Nan Temple, Nantou, for money.
The new direct route to Kaohsiung makes it easier for tourists to enjoy the slow life, pleasant weather, and unique attractions on the south of Taiwan.
At least 200,000 Thais are expected to visit Taiwan by the end of this year, added Cindy.
“The four ‘Unseen Taiwan' concept really hit the mark, especially LOHAS, which offers both health benefits and preserves the environment simultaneously,” said Pattheera Anandchotiphatchara, the head of KTC World Travel Service and Travel & Leisure Marketing at KTC.
Shorter scheduled trips, smaller group travel, and more nature travel are the latest travel trends, she added.
After Taiwan welcomed Thai tourists last October, the number of KTC cardmembers spending with its airline partners in Taiwan increased by 118% in the fourth quarter, according to Pattheera.
“Taipei is the main destination for Thais due to ease of travel, and convenient as well as cheap trains. It is suitable for first-time travellers, solo travellers and even as a small family trip,” said Kitcharat Narteetamrongsutt, a blogger from Ratto Wanderlust FaceBook page.
She also recommended Taichung City and Sun Moon lake, which is located in central Taiwan.
The 28th Thai International Travel Fair, 2023 is being held from February 16-19 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The Taiwan pavilion booth has prepared exclusive activities and promotions for visitors as well as 65 delegations from different travelling sectors in Taiwan.
Related Stories:
-
THAI launches 14 flights to major Chinese cities in March after removal of travel restrictions
-
Chinese tourism set to surge as 15 airlines open routes to Thailand
-