‘Unseen Taiwan’ campaign expects big boost in tourists from Thailand

“Taiwan is ready to welcome all visitors, I invite everyone to come and explore unseen Taiwan,” Cindy said at an event held at the United Business Centre II building, in collaboration with six airlines — China Airlines, EVA Air, Starlux Airlines, Thai smile Airways, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet Air — and five tour agencies.

The event aimed to offer updates on travel trends by KTC World Travel Service with the opening of new experiences, including culinary, traditions, and sustainable travelling.

The partnership also unveiled a new direct Bangkok - Kaohsiung flight, and a new dimension of soft power by travel bloggers.

Activities included a simulation of the Taiwanese atmosphere, such as folding paper lanterns, pineapple pie and Taiwanese bubble tea tasting.

Around 50,000 Thais visited Taiwan, cashing in on free visas for Thai tourists, after their reopening three months ago.

The four “Unseen Taiwan” attractions are: Unseen Festival; Unseen LOHAS (Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability) cycling in Taiwan; Unseen Food: Michelin in Every Part of Taiwan; and Unseen Culture: Discover Temple Tour.