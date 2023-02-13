THAI launches 14 flights to major Chinese cities in March after removal of travel restrictions
Fourteen new flights will be launched to five major Chinese cities next month by Thai Airways International (THAI) following the removal of Covid restrictions in China.
China, which is Thailand’s second-largest export market after the US, lifted border restrictions on January 8, spurring hopes of economic and trade recovery.
Thailand is one of only 20 countries where Chinese package tourists are allowed to visit from February 8 onwards.
The new flights to China include:
1. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Kunming route, departing every Friday and Sunday, with two flights available per week.
2. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Guangzhou route, departing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with three flights available per week.
3. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Chengdu route, departing every Tuesday and Thursday, with two flights available per week.
4. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Shanghai route, departing every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with four flights available per week.
5. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Beijing route, departing every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, with three flights available per week.
More information on flight schedules and reservations can be obtained from thaiairways.com, or THAI Contact Centre at 0-2356-1111, 24 hours.
Related Stories: