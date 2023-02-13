THAI launches 14 flights to major Chinese cities in March after removal of travel restrictions

The new flights to China include:

1. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Kunming route, departing every Friday and Sunday, with two flights available per week.

2. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Guangzhou route, departing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with three flights available per week.

3. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Chengdu route, departing every Tuesday and Thursday, with two flights available per week.

4. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Shanghai route, departing every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with four flights available per week.

5. Round-trip flights on the Bangkok-Beijing route, departing every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, with three flights available per week.