Chinese tour groups to start arriving in Thailand from Monday

In preparation for the influx, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is coordinating with the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Transport Ministry to put all necessary measures in place for welcoming tour groups from China, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Trisaranakul said.

She added that public and private agencies have estimated that the return of tour groups from China would be gradual because tour agencies have been on hold for three years during the pandemic.

She added that Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has instructed all agencies under his jurisdiction to ensure that all Chinese tour groups have all the conveniences.