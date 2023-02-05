Chinese tour groups to start arriving in Thailand from Monday
Thailand is ready to welcome Chinese package tourists who will start arriving from Monday now that Beijing has lifted travel restrictions, a government spokesperson said.
In preparation for the influx, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is coordinating with the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Transport Ministry to put all necessary measures in place for welcoming tour groups from China, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Trisaranakul said.
She added that public and private agencies have estimated that the return of tour groups from China would be gradual because tour agencies have been on hold for three years during the pandemic.
She added that Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has instructed all agencies under his jurisdiction to ensure that all Chinese tour groups have all the conveniences.
On February 9, Saksayam will monitor the operation of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport and hold a teleconference with six airports under the Airports of Thailand to monitor the situation after Chinese package tourists start arriving.
The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand believes some 36,896 flights will arrive from China this year, double the number compared to last year.
Apart from Thailand, Chinese group tourists can also visit Indonesia, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos and New Zealand.