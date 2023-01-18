Tourism committee to decide next week on entry fee for foreign tourists
The National Tourism Policy Committee will consider on January 24 the proposal to levy a 300-baht entry fee on foreign tourists, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Wednesday.
Phiphat said the committee would be asked to consider approving the same rate for tourists arriving by air, land and boat.
The minister said if the proposal were to be approved, collection of the entry fee would begin from June 1.
People from neighbouring countries who use a border pass to enter the Kingdom, and foreigners who have work permits to work in Thailand would be exempted from the fee.
The entry fee will be collected under the provisions of the amended National Tourism Policy Act, which has been enforced since May 20 2019.
The act empowers the government to collect an entry fee from tourists, which will be used to set up a fund that will be used to promote tourism.
Earlier, Phiphat had said the fund would be used to buy insurance for foreign tourists so that the government could compensate foreign tourists killed or injured while staying in Thailand.