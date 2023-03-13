Tourists flock to Nong Khai as sacred stupa emerges from Mekong River

On Sunday, crowds of tourists arrived to get a rare glimpse of the stupa, which was exposed to view after the river level receded sharply in recent days.

According to the Urangkhathat (Phrathat Phanom) Chronicle, the stupa enshrines nine foot-bone relics of the Buddha.

Tourists gathered on the riverside promenade in Nong Khai to view the stupa while others took boats for an up-close look. The receding river level revealed the ongoing erosion of the ancient structure by the currents of the Mekong, which are stripping its outer stonework.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, an underwater survey by the Regional Fine Arts Unit revealed that the square stupa with indented corners was broken into three parts. It is believed to have been built in the 15th century of the Common Era, based on its similarity to other temples and structures dating back to that time.