High flight costs due to strong and swift recovery in tourism, minister says

Thailand has attracted an average of 140,000 visitors a day since its reopened its borders in November 2021, Acting Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said on Thursday.

They have been joined on flights all over the country by a surge in domestic tourists since the pandemic eased, Atirat said.

This surge demand occurred as the aviation industry recovered from the Covid-19 crisis, making it incapable of meeting the demand, which resulted in higher prices for flight tickets, the minister explained.

Complaints from passengers have prompted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to order the Transport Ministry to address the issue of expensive air tickets.

In a “seller’s market” it is normal for the price of air tickets to be higher than normal, Atirat said, advising travelers to reserve flight tickets in advance and avoid buying them at the last minute.