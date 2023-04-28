Seaside boardwalk in Samut Sakhon offers far more than dolphin watching

The concrete pillars wooden bridge, constructed in 2014, is named after a nearby fishing village, Muban Daeng (Red village), and spans along the coastline with mangroves on one side and the open sea on the other.

Macchanu Shrine, a place of worship for local fishermen, is situated at the boardwalk’s entrance, along with an array of seafood restaurants.

Just an hour’s drive from Bangkok, the boardwalk in the little visited province attracts day visitors eager to watch the sun set over the Gulf of Thailand.

Local officials say a rising number are choosing to stay overnight at the beachside bungalows due to the cool, fresh breeze from the ocean.

Record-high temperatures as well as air pollution in the capital have affected the quality of air here, according to social media posts.

The site is not well known by international tourists.

Recent visitors say the Red Bridge is busiest at sunset during weekends. Early mornings, they say, are best for solitary visits or families and small groups who want to escape the crowds.

Deep-fried red snapper with a zesty local sauce, and a long list of seafood soups are the most popular dishes recommended by netizens.

Red Boardwalk Bridge is also known as Dolphin Viewpoint, but the critically endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins – and occasionally Bryde’s whales – visit the area from November to January.

Red Bridge, however, offers Instagram sunsets, cool breezes, fresh seafood, and relaxing strolls year round.

Besides the scenic seaside drive from Bangkok, visitors can also travel by rail.