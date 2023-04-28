New visa rule may discourage Chinese tourists, travel agents’ association warns

Many Chinese tour operators complained to the ATTA in mid-April about the new requirement by Thai embassies and consulates in China, according to a source at the association.

Starting from May 8, every Chinese tourist is required to apply for an individual visa to Thailand, with no exception.

The ATTA is worried that this requirement would discourage large tour groups from China, with 100 people and over, and they may find it easier to travel to destinations with less strict rules, such as Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macao, or even some European countries.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, the president of the ATTA, said on Friday that several Chinese tour operators both in Thailand and China have been “puzzled and frustrated” with this requirement. He called on the Thai Foreign Ministry to urgently explain the matter.

The ATTA chief said that as millions of Chinese tourists were travelling overseas following the end of China’s Covid-19 lockdowns, Thailand should opt to make it easy for Chinese tourists to enter the country instead of coming up with a requirement that would discourage them.