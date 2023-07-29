Chiang Rai flaunts its skilful tattooists in bid to expand tourism
In an effort to boost tourism and revenue, the northern province of Chiang Rai is now looking to woo tourists interested in getting tattoos at cheap prices.
For this, local authorities and businesses got together to launch the “Tattoo Body Artists” and “Amazing Body Art @ Chiangrai” promotions at Central Chiang Rai shopping mall on Saturday.
Showcased at the events were displays of body art created by local tattoo shops.
Luethaipat Pimonsree, deputy director of the University of Phayao’s Innovative Learning Institute, said the events were held as part of Chiang Rai’s “Creative City of Design” campaign, which is in line with the Creative Cities global network initiated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).
She said Chiang Rai tattoo artists are known for their skill and for providing top service at inexpensive prices. Hence, she said, the campaign aims to attract tattoo lovers to visit the northern province.
“When domestic and foreign tourists learn that Chiang Rai has many skilful tattoo artists offering service at reasonable prices, they will come here for new tattoos,” Luethaipat said. “This will help stimulate the local economy in many ways.”
Tirapat Thongbai, a tattoo enthusiast, said he believes body art will bring more revenue to Chiang Rai when tattoo lovers like him visit for a new emblem. He said Thai tattoo artists offer a wide variety of designs, ranging from the traditional Thai “sak yant” pattern to colourful, modern creations.