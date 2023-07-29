Chiang Rai flaunts its skilful tattooists in bid to expand tourism

For this, local authorities and businesses got together to launch the “Tattoo Body Artists” and “Amazing Body Art @ Chiangrai” promotions at Central Chiang Rai shopping mall on Saturday.

Showcased at the events were displays of body art created by local tattoo shops.

Luethaipat Pimonsree, deputy director of the University of Phayao’s Innovative Learning Institute, said the events were held as part of Chiang Rai’s “Creative City of Design” campaign, which is in line with the Creative Cities global network initiated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

She said Chiang Rai tattoo artists are known for their skill and for providing top service at inexpensive prices. Hence, she said, the campaign aims to attract tattoo lovers to visit the northern province.