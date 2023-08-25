New government focused on boosting tourism to stimulate economy: Srettha

It was his first provincial trip as the leader of Thailand’s new government in the making.

“The Pheu Thai Party sees tourism as the best way to stimulate the economy in the short term,” Srettha told reporters after arriving at the Phuket International Airport.

Srettha won the election for prime minister in a joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday. He received the royal command endorsing his appointment during a ceremony held at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday.

“The reason I chose to come to Phuket first is because the province is a major source of tourism revenue – one of the country’s biggest. After this, I will go to other cities,” he said.

He said the high tourism season in Thailand was approaching so he needed to gather information and opinions from all the relevant sectors before his government starts performing its duties.



