New government focused on boosting tourism to stimulate economy: Srettha
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin flew to the island province of Phuket on Friday to highlight its significance as a major money-maker for Thailand’s tourism industry.
It was his first provincial trip as the leader of Thailand’s new government in the making.
“The Pheu Thai Party sees tourism as the best way to stimulate the economy in the short term,” Srettha told reporters after arriving at the Phuket International Airport.
Srettha won the election for prime minister in a joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday. He received the royal command endorsing his appointment during a ceremony held at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday.
“The reason I chose to come to Phuket first is because the province is a major source of tourism revenue – one of the country’s biggest. After this, I will go to other cities,” he said.
He said the high tourism season in Thailand was approaching so he needed to gather information and opinions from all the relevant sectors before his government starts performing its duties.
The new PM said on Friday that he expected his Cabinet to assume office within the next month.
During his Phuket trip, Srettha was accompanied by Pheu Thai politician Prommin Lertsuridej, who is expected to become the new PM’s secretary-general, and Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who is tipped to become the next tourism minister.
Srettha said on Friday that he has received suggestions from people in the tourism industry for expansion of the Phuket airport and the construction of an airport in Phang-nga, its neighbouring province on the mainland.
Meanwhile, Srettha thanked outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for leaving the appointment of the National Police chief to the new PM.
Srettha noted that the constitutional process calls for the new Cabinet to be sworn-in before His Majesty the King and announce the government policy statement before Parliament can start performing its duties.