Airlines urge new PM to consider waiving visa fees for large markets like India, China

The meeting on Monday discussed the air traffic situation in Thailand and schemes to promote tourism during high season later this year.

The airlines present in the meeting were Thai Airways, Thai VietJet Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai Lion Air and Nok Air.

The proposals presented to the premier and his economic team by the airlines, AOT and CAAT, were:

• Boosting flights by at least 20%

• Enhancing aircraft capacity to accommodate a higher number of passengers

• Expanding efforts to attract tourists from large markets like China and India

• Adjusting aircraft fleet to match tourism promotion.

The government’s aim is to launch more travel campaigns next year, and the first step will be getting the airlines ready. Each airline said it would improve flights and routes if the government can boost domestic demand. The airlines are also willing to make tickets more reasonable.

Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Asia Aviation Plc (holding company of Thai AirAsia), advised the government to waive visa fees for travellers from China and India. He also wants the authorities to assess the readiness of each airline to fly to different destinations, especially Phuket and Krabi in the South.

The airlines, meanwhile, want the excise tax on aviation fuel to be reduced. This proposal was made after the tax reverted to its original rate of 4.73 baht per litre from July 1. The airlines are proposing that the rate be reduced to 0.20 baht per litre with incremental increases, like the measures implemented during the Covid pandemic. This reduced rate came to an end on June 30.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia, reckoned that easier visa measures would encourage tourists from targeted countries to travel to Thailand.