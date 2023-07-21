Travel agents call for visa fee waiver, campaigns to woo more Chinese tourists

Association president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn said the aim is to attract up to 5 million Chinese tourists and achieve the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) target for 2023. This initiative is expected to support the recovery of the tourism industry, which was heavily impacted after a boat accident in Phuket in 2018. The visa-fee exemption is meant to instil confidence and encourage more Chinese tourists to visit Thailand.

Currently, arrivals from China to Thailand are still relatively slow, with only around 1.6 million visitors in the first six months of the year. To reach the goal of 5 million Chinese tourists this year, there is a need to attract an additional 3.4 million visitors in the latter half of the year. This might prove challenging, considering the difficulties faced by some Chinese tourists in obtaining Thai visas, Sisdivachr said.

While Thailand is making efforts to increase Chinese tourist arrivals, other countries in the region are also competing for the Chinese tourist market. Malaysia, for example, offers easier visa procedures, taking only 1-3 days to process, with visa fee of around 200 yuan (or 956 baht) per application. In contrast, Thailand's visa application fee, including service charges, could amount to 400-500 yuan (or 1,912 - 2,390 baht) per application, while the Visa on Arrival fee stands at 500 yuan (or 2,390 baht). As a result, some Chinese tour groups have shifted their focus to travel to Malaysia instead, Sisdivachr added.