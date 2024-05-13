Labour umbrella group rallies in support of 400-baht wage

Sawit Kaewwan, president of the Thai Labour Relations Federation, led some representatives from his group to rally at the Labour Ministry to show support for Phiphat.
Several business councils, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries, have come out to oppose the across-the-board wage increase to 400 baht on October 1.
The business councils voiced concern that the Thai economy was not ready for the new wage increase, which would affect many operators.
Sawit said labourers had been the backbones of the country’s economy in the trade, export, investment, and tourism sectors.
As a result, he said, workers deserved the new minimum wage of 400 baht nationwide as the cost of living had increased across the country.
“Today, we come here to support the labour minister for announcing the plan to raise the daily minimum wage to 400 baht,” Sawit said.
“The wage increase would distribute income to workers and it would help stimulate the economy as well.”
He said his federation also submitted a three-point proposal to the labour minister:
- The federation supports the 400-baht daily minimum wage rate nationwide.
- The government should control the prices of power, phone services, and petrol.
- 400 baht must be the starting wage rate.