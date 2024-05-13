Labour umbrella group rallies in support of 400-baht wage

Sawit Kaewwan, president of the Thai Labour Relations Federation, led some representatives from his group to rally at the Labour Ministry to show support for Phiphat.

Several business councils, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries, have come out to oppose the across-the-board wage increase to 400 baht on October 1.

The business councils voiced concern that the Thai economy was not ready for the new wage increase, which would affect many operators.

Sawit said labourers had been the backbones of the country’s economy in the trade, export, investment, and tourism sectors.