Anutin dissatisfied, but will ‘respect’ decision on marijuana

Though Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul appears dissatisfied with the government’s plan to return marijuana to the list of controlled narcotics, he said he will respect the final decision.

Anutin engineered the decriminalisation of the herb while he was public health minister under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government.

While campaigning for votes during the 2019 general election, he promised voters that his Bhumjaithai Party would push for the decriminalisation of cannabis, so it can be used as medicine and a cash crop for sectors like food and beverage, as well as cosmetics.

Anutin told reporters on Monday that he was a member of the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) and had presented his set of data to support the decriminalisation of marijuana. He said if the current board has new data on marijuana then it should put it forward to back its stance. He added that he would respect NCB’s final decision.