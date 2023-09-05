Visa-free policy for Chinese tourists welcomed by ATTA

This comes in response to social media reports about incidents of kidnapping for ransom and organ trafficking, which have raised concerns among Chinese travellers.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), was full of praise for the PM’s clear response regarding visa exemptions, meaning that from October 1, Chinese visitors can enter Thailand without a visa.

The policy is considered a strong measure, but its success will depend on building confidence among Chinese tourists that travelling in Thailand is genuinely safe. Rumours of kidnapping and organ removal on popular social media outlets including TikTok continue to circulate, with some Chinese tour companies asking for clarification of these claims.

For the most part, though, tour companies are responding enthusiastically to the news of visa exemptions but are still waiting for the official announcement from the Thai government. Apparently, the Chinese government has yet to publicise this news so building confidence is crucial, and having Prime Minister Srettha serve as a promoter of Thai tourism and reassuring would-be visitors that Thailand is a safe destination would be the most appropriate course of action.

Sisdivachr added that the Thai security sector must also work hard to ensure safety and stressed the importance of not judging Chinese people based on the actions of a few who have broken the law.

The visa exemption policy is expected to encourage Chinese nationals working in other countries, especially the Asean bloc and East Asia, to travel to Thailand.