Mo Paeng Waterfall: A refreshing oasis in the heart of Pai’s mountains

This community-based eco-tourism gem, located in the lush northern province of Mae Hong Son, promises tourists a rejuvenating escape.

Anek Pantayom, Pai’s district chief, told the press on Sunday that all adventure seekers and nature lovers should make time to visit the enchanting Mo Paeng Waterfall.

Apart from offering a revitalising, refreshing experience in the midst of verdant mountains, the area around the waterfall is kept clean, safe and attractive to ensure the well-being of tourists.

This captivating waterfall is already very popular among both Thai and foreign tourists. The second and third levels of the three-level waterfall are perfect for taking a refreshing dip.

The waterfall is at its most mesmerising during the rainy season, when the water cascades down the rocks with unbridled intensity.

The best time to explore waterfalls in the North of Thailand is from June to December. The waterfalls are usually at their prime from June to November during the rainy season, though they tend to diminish or even dry up from January to early June.