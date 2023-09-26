New terminal will expand passenger handling area, provide 28 aircraft parking slots

The terminal is being opened just in time for the expected surge in Chinese tourists, now that Thailand has waived visa fees.

In response to the waiver, the number of flights to and from China is expected to rise by 300 and there should be an estimated rise of 620,000 passengers per month.

AOT also plans to kick off the 7.8-billion-baht second phase of Suvarnabhumi Airport development by early 2024. The initial steps will include launching a bidding for the baggage conveyor system for the satellite terminal.

Meanwhile, the SAT-1 terminal will start providing services after its soft opening on Friday. The terminal was originally scheduled to open in 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The commercial area of the terminal is 70% complete now that issues related to King Power have been sorted out.

AOT CEO Kirati Kitmanawat confirmed on Tuesday that SAT-1 is now ready to serve passengers at full capacity. The new terminal adds 216,000 square metres to the passenger handling area and includes 28 additional aircraft parking stands. This upgrade will boost the airport’s capacity to 60 million passengers per year from 45 million.

AOT expects SAT-1 to become fully operational after its initial one-month trial run.

During the trial basis, the terminal will be used by Thai AirAsia X and Thai Vietjet.

On Friday, Thai AirAsia X’s flight XJ 0761 will take off from the SAT-1 terminal for Shanghai. The airline has scheduled 14 flights daily to and from SAT-1 for the first week of operations.

Thai VietJet, meanwhile, will operate four flights per day from the terminal.