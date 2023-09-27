Seamless service covers every stage of the journey catering to Chinese tourists

“Together, we are bringing a wonderful experience to Chinese tourists. They can seamlessly plan their visit to Thailand on the Ctrip platform, which includes booking flights, hotel accommodation and tour packages as well as telecom services from AIS such as the AIS LUCKY SIM CARD. Chinese tourists can purchase the SIM card and activate it before they even travel, for a digital experience that will reassure them throughout their trip in Thailand. We are confident of being able to power Thai tourism by relying on the strengths in different sectors to stimulate travel and tourism in Thailand. This collaboration will enable them to share their impressions of Thai tourist attractions with the rest of the world. It is also a key mechanism to revive growth in the tourism sector.”

Rudeephan Temcheun, Business Development Director of Trip.com Group commented, “We are very excited now that going forward, Trip.com Group will have a more diverse and complete offer. By working with Thailand’s number one telecom provider, AIS, we will be delivering telecom services to Chinese tourists which will enable them to plan their entire trip from a single place. This ranges from booking air tickets and accommodation to planning their travels and including the services of the AIS tourist SIM which will enable tourists to design their travels as they wish. This is a huge convenience for tourists currently planning a trip to Thailand, who will receive a complete and distinctive experience. We sincerely hope that this partnership is not just adding telecom services to our platform, but is also promoting international relations, which will lead to the growth of the tourist sector in both countries.”

Chinese tourists or travellers who wish to visit Thailand can purchase the AIS LUCKY SIM CARD on the Ctrip platform with a wide array of packages on offer to choose from, aligning with the needs of each traveller coming to Thailand.

Chinese tourists purchasing the LUCKY SIM CARD also receive a range of exclusive privileges including discounts on travel insurance worth 50,000 THB, shopping at famous stores and dining at famous restaurants in Thailand, which have been specially curated for Chinese tourists.