Chilly weather brings stunning seas of mist to Loei province
The early morning chill in the northern province of Loei is now offering visitors the spectacular sight of the rising sun peeking through the sea of mist around Phuk Thok mountaintop.
Phu Thok, about 5 kilometres from downtown Chiang Khan district, is a popular tourist destination in Chiang Rai. The mountain’s peak is about 500 metres above the sea.
Tourists travelling to the top of the mountain early on Tuesday were treated to a view of the first rays of sunlight touching the white mist with a golden sheen.
Also visible through the mist was a sight of Laos across the Mekong River nearby.
Local authorities said that apart from Phu Thok, tourists have started visiting other mountaintops that have been opened to the public.
Loei’s Chiang Khan district, located on the south bank of the Mekong River, is also popular among tourists thanks to its laid-back atmosphere, well-preserved wooden houses and beautiful riverside scenery. Chiang Khan sits opposite the Lao town of Xanamkhan.