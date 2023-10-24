Chilly weather brings stunning seas of mist to Loei province

Phu Thok, about 5 kilometres from downtown Chiang Khan district, is a popular tourist destination in Chiang Rai. The mountain’s peak is about 500 metres above the sea.

Tourists travelling to the top of the mountain early on Tuesday were treated to a view of the first rays of sunlight touching the white mist with a golden sheen.

Also visible through the mist was a sight of Laos across the Mekong River nearby.