Thai tourism industry fears Israel-Hamas conflict could derail recovery

ATTA president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn said the Thai tourism industry this year has been buoyed by over 1 million Russian visitors, attracted by the warm weather, perceived safety, and affordable living.

However, the number of Israeli visitors – who are relatively high-spenders – stands at just 190,000 and could have been far higher if not for the conflict with Hamas, Sisdivachr said.

An expanding conflict could also hit important Thai tourism markets in other Middle East countries, including high-spending Saudi travellers.

Total foreign tourist arrivals this year are projected to reach 27-28 million, reflecting the sector's ongoing recovery, the ATTA president said.

But recovery is being hampered by the economic slowdown in major tourism markets like China and Japan, he added.

Efforts are being made to restore international confidence, especially in markets like China, with ATTA targeting an 80% recovery compared with pre-Covid levels by next year.

An influx of Chinese visitors for the Chinese New Year festival next February should boost recovery, Sisdivachr said.

However, ATTA said risks such as the Israel-Hamas conflict and uncertainties regarding air travel pose challenges in restoring the level of around 40 million international tourists that Thailand received pre-Covid in 2019.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has set a goal of 35 million visitors in 2024.

Meanwhile, Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) president Chamnan Srisawat said the country must fill the gap by finding additional markets, particularly domestic tourists, in the fourth quarter of this year.