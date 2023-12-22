Bangkok soars: S’pore, Seoul routes among top 10 busiest flights in 2023
Bangkok-Singapore and Bangkok-Seoul ranked among the top 10 busiest international flight routes in 2023, according to travel data provider OAG.
The two routes both offered over 3 million seats this year, landing them in ninth and 10th in the global popularity rankings.
Flights from Bangkok to Singapore totalled 3,478,474 seats, up 47% from the previous year but still 9% lower than the pre-Covid level in 2019.
The Bangkok-Seoul route was just behind with 3,362,968 seats, an increase of 111% from the previous year and 9% more than in 2019.
Ranked No. 1 as the busiest flight route in the world was Kuala Lumpur-Singapore, with a whopping 4,891,952 seats available.
The busiest route pre-Covid, Hong Kong-Taipei, fell to third this year with 4,568,280 seats.
Meanwhile, the top domestic route in 2023 was Beijing to Shanghai. With 8.4 million seats, it was almost twice as
busy as the No. 1 international flight.
All but one of the top 10 busiest international routes this year were in Asia.
Top 10 busiest international flights in the world in 2023 (ranked by seats):
1. Kuala Lumpur-Singapore 4,891,952 seats
2. Cairo-Jeddah 4,795,712
3. Hong Kong-Taipei 4,568,280
4. Seoul-Osaka 4,218,484
5. Seoul-Tokyo 4,155,418
6. Dubai-Riyadh 3,990,076
7. Jakarta-Singapore 3,910,502
8. New York-London 3,878,590
9. Bangkok-Singapore 3,478,474
10. Bangkok-Seoul 3,362,968