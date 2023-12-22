Bangkok soars: S’pore, Seoul routes among top 10 busiest flights in 2023

The two routes both offered over 3 million seats this year, landing them in ninth and 10th in the global popularity rankings.

Flights from Bangkok to Singapore totalled 3,478,474 seats, up 47% from the previous year but still 9% lower than the pre-Covid level in 2019.

The Bangkok-Seoul route was just behind with 3,362,968 seats, an increase of 111% from the previous year and 9% more than in 2019.

Ranked No. 1 as the busiest flight route in the world was Kuala Lumpur-Singapore, with a whopping 4,891,952 seats available.