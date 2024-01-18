Tourism and Sports Ministry sets out plans to secure target revenue
Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol on Wednesday unveiled seven policies to promote the tourism and sports industry in 2024 to secure the revenue target for tourism set by the government of 3.5 trillion baht, the same amount as was recorded in 2019 before the pandemic.
Sudawan said total tourism revenue in 2023 was slightly over 2 trillion baht, missing the target by 380 billion baht.
For this year, the ministry is eyeing the same revenue as in 2019 as it believes the tourism industry will fully recover from the impact of Covid-19.
Sudawan explained that of the 3.5 trillion-baht target, 2.3 trillion baht would be coming from foreign arrivals of about 40 million people. Domestic tourists, meanwhile, will contribute 1.2 trillion baht from around 200-220 million persons-trips.
The ministry said the policies to help achieve the target will focus on promoting Thailand as a quality destination, improving tourists’ safety and convenience, as well as promoting the country’s soft powers to attract foreign visitors.
The seven policies are:
1. Focusing on quality tourism aimed at both domestic and overseas target groups. This can be achieved by promoting big events in Thailand all year round, including the Songkran festival and Chinese New Year, as well as events in second-tier provinces.
2. Harnessing all forms of soft power to attract visitors to Thailand, such as sports events and other cultural products.
3. Improving safety and hospitality standards to ensure foreign arrivals of a safe and convenient stay in Thailand and working with law enforcement in eradicating practices that take advantage of tourists.
4. Working with local communities to further promote sustainable tourism.
5. Using tourism to strengthen relationships among countries in the Southeast Asian region through the Asean Connect initiative.
6. Promoting physical activities and basic sports across all regions of Thailand, including activities for seniors, the disabled and the underprivileged, as well as e-sports, which have high economic potential.
7. Hosting international sports events in Thailand and preparing Thai athletes for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
As for revenue from sports, the ministry aims to secure a 1% share or 455.8 billion baht of the total revenue of the global sports industry, which is worth 45.58 trillion baht.