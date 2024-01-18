Tourism and Sports Ministry sets out plans to secure target revenue

Sudawan said total tourism revenue in 2023 was slightly over 2 trillion baht, missing the target by 380 billion baht.

For this year, the ministry is eyeing the same revenue as in 2019 as it believes the tourism industry will fully recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Sudawan explained that of the 3.5 trillion-baht target, 2.3 trillion baht would be coming from foreign arrivals of about 40 million people. Domestic tourists, meanwhile, will contribute 1.2 trillion baht from around 200-220 million persons-trips.

The ministry said the policies to help achieve the target will focus on promoting Thailand as a quality destination, improving tourists’ safety and convenience, as well as promoting the country’s soft powers to attract foreign visitors.