Ayutthaya night tour of temples reopens from Feb 2 to April 30

The programme will also be given an official English name, “Ayutthaya Sundown 2024” to attract foreign visitors who are interested in Thai history, said department director-general Phanombut Chantarachot on Friday.

Originally planned for November and December last year under the government’s soft power promotion policy, the programme has helped increase the number of visitors to Ayutthaya by 40%, generating additional income for tourism-related businesses as well as surrounding communities.

Phanombut said that income from businesses renting traditional Thai costumes to visitors to wear and take photos at the attractions was estimated at 600,000-700,000 baht per weekend during the two months of the programme.

Meanwhile, the revenue from entrance fees to Ayutthaya Historical Park in November and December was over 2 million baht, he added.

Phanombut said that in December local business operators, including costume rental shops, restaurants and hotels had urged the Culture Ministry to extend the campaign in 2024 to boost the economy.

Ayutthaya Sundown 2024 will restart on February 2 and last until April 30, offering extended visiting hours until 9pm at Ayutthaya’s historical sites, namely Wat Chaiwatthanaram, Wat Ratchaburana, and Chantharakasem Palace on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The department is also considering implementing similar programmes at historical parks in Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces, added Phanombut.