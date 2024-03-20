Coming soon, a whole new travel experience in the 'SRT Royal Blossom'
In 2018, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) received 10 second-hand air-conditioned Hamanasu passenger cars from the Hokkaido Railway Company of Japan. The procurement aimed to repair and renovate the cars and press them into service as a tourism vehicle.
The Hamanasu passenger cars were manufactured in 1988 and used as part of the Hamanasu Express train service, which connected Hokkaido Island to Honshu Island. The service ran the final leg of the journey in Hokkaido, Japan, on March 21, 2016.
The name "Hamanasu” came from the flower symbol of Hokkaido Island – the Japanese rose.
Last week, SRT Governor Nirut Maneepan announced the trial run of five of the refurbished Hamanasu passenger cars.
He also unveiled the origin and concept behind the upgrade of the passenger cars into the new "SRT Royal Blossom" tourist train.
When these passenger cars were received from Japan, they were in very good condition. However, they were left parked in Chonburi province for a long time, and there was no plan for what to do with them. Additionally, there were procurement-related delays. It wasn't until 2020 that, upon assuming the position of governor, Nirut said he issued instructions to the railway engineering department to refurbish the passenger cars.
The concept behind refurbishing the first batch of five Hamanasu passenger cars is to create a visually appealing tourist train. Unlike the existing SRT tourist trains, which lack convenience features, this train is designed with recreational spaces, café rooms, and an aesthetic touch that will make the passengers feel like they are on a leisurely journey. All refurbishment work has been done by Thai professionals, he said.
The SRT Royal Blossom is currently undergoing system readiness testing and is scheduled to begin offering tourism services in the middle of this year. Initially, it will provide short-distance day trips on popular routes such as Kanchanaburi, Hua Hin, Chachoengsao, and the Pasak Jolasid dam. Additionally, it would cater to major festivals and offer charter services for business groups. The ticket prices are expected to be affordable for everyone, he said.
The name "SRT Royal Blossom" is inspired by the Yellow star, which is the official flower of King Rama X and symbolises the "Golden Age of Railways”.
The SRT has designed a new logo "State Railway of Thailand Royal Blossom Since – 2022", featuring the Yellow star placed on a clock face with Roman numerals, with the clock hand pointing to the number 13, showing the transition from Hamanasu to SRT Royal Blossom as a new journey.
The exterior of the SRT Royal Blossom passenger cars is embellished with cherry red and gold accents, while the front and sides of the cars display the logo of the SRT Royal Blossom train, he revealed.
The interior of the SRT Royal Blossom passenger cars has been revamped with new seats having velvet cushions, adjustable curtains, LED lights, and wooden components made from cedarwood. Additionally, foldable teak stairs with brass clips have been installed to accommodate varying platform heights. The specially designed wide windows with golden metal frames offer passengers expansive views. Furthermore, air purifiers have been installed in every compartment, he said.
Among technical modifications, the brake system has been improved and the width of the new wheel axle has been improved from the original 1.067 metres to 1 metre, by Thai railway standards. Improvements also have been made to the air-conditioning system, electrical system, power outlets, and USB ports. The lavatory has also been revamped with vacuum systems similar to those used in planes, Nirut said.
The five passenger cars are divided into:
– One Group Car, converted into four private group cabins, each of which can accommodate 4-6 people with a more than 180-degree view.
– Three passenger cars, converted into shared cabins, with a total of 48 seats per car.
– One leisure car, modified to be a dining car for providing food and drinks that passengers can use or buy to eat in the passenger cabin.
The SRT is currently expediting the refurbishment of the remaining five Hamanasu passenger cars, aiming for completion by the end of this year.