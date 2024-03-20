Coming soon, a whole new travel experience in the 'SRT Royal Blossom'

The Hamanasu passenger cars were manufactured in 1988 and used as part of the Hamanasu Express train service, which connected Hokkaido Island to Honshu Island. The service ran the final leg of the journey in Hokkaido, Japan, on March 21, 2016.

The name "Hamanasu” came from the flower symbol of Hokkaido Island – the Japanese rose.

Last week, SRT Governor Nirut Maneepan announced the trial run of five of the refurbished Hamanasu passenger cars.

He also unveiled the origin and concept behind the upgrade of the passenger cars into the new "SRT Royal Blossom" tourist train.

When these passenger cars were received from Japan, they were in very good condition. However, they were left parked in Chonburi province for a long time, and there was no plan for what to do with them. Additionally, there were procurement-related delays. It wasn't until 2020 that, upon assuming the position of governor, Nirut said he issued instructions to the railway engineering department to refurbish the passenger cars.