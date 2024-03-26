Bangkok named best city in Asia-Pacific by regional travel mag

In its latest edition, DestinAsian announced that Bangkok had won the Readers’ Choice Awards for the best cities in the Asian-Pacific region for 2024.

Bangkok beat Tokyo, which came in second, followed by Singapore in third place.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Bali and Maldives took the top two spots in the best islands category, while Phuket and Koh Samui came in third and fourth.