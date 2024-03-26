Bangkok named best city in Asia-Pacific by regional travel mag
Bangkok was named the best city in Asia Pacific by a leading regional travel and lifestyle magazine.
In its latest edition, DestinAsian announced that Bangkok had won the Readers’ Choice Awards for the best cities in the Asian-Pacific region for 2024.
Bangkok beat Tokyo, which came in second, followed by Singapore in third place.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Bali and Maldives took the top two spots in the best islands category, while Phuket and Koh Samui came in third and fourth.
The spokesman said the magazine’s readers had also named Suvarnabhumi International Airport as the second best in the region after Singapore’s Changi Airport. Hong Kong Airport came in third.
Among the best airlines in the region, Thai Airways International came third in a list topped by Singapore Airlines and Emirates.
Chai said these votes are a testament to foreigners’ confidence in Thailand thanks to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy to develop the tourism industry with special measures, like waiving visa requirements for several nationalities.
The spokesman said the premier had also instructed government agencies concerned to improve regulations that obstruct tourism and told them to ensure foreign tourists are always safe.
DestinAsian is a print magazine with a digital presence as well.