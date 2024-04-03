PM hosts event on making Thailand a global tourism hub

The event, which was held at the Government House and led by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin and Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, was a follow-up to the unveiling of government’s “Ignite Thailand” initiative in February, which aims to make the country a hub for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy and finance by 2030.

“2024 will be the year of unprecedented growth in the tourism industry, with the addition of new dimensions in travel,” the Prime Minister told participants.

“As a Thai citizen I am proud to help make Thailand a welcoming stage for global travellers,” Srettha added. “We aim to impress all visitors from the moment they land in Thailand, go through immigration, use public transport and services and visit attractions until they return to their home countries.”

Srettha noted that several global events planned for Thailand are already in the pipeline, and should be revealed in the following months.