PM hosts event on making Thailand a global tourism hub
In an event titled “Ignite Tourism Thailand”, the government on Tuesday unveiled 5 strategies to make Thailand a global tourism hub, targeting 3.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue in 2024 and 150 million air travellers to Thailand per year by 2030.
The event, which was held at the Government House and led by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin and Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, was a follow-up to the unveiling of government’s “Ignite Thailand” initiative in February, which aims to make the country a hub for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy and finance by 2030.
“2024 will be the year of unprecedented growth in the tourism industry, with the addition of new dimensions in travel,” the Prime Minister told participants.
“As a Thai citizen I am proud to help make Thailand a welcoming stage for global travellers,” Srettha added. “We aim to impress all visitors from the moment they land in Thailand, go through immigration, use public transport and services and visit attractions until they return to their home countries.”
Srettha noted that several global events planned for Thailand are already in the pipeline, and should be revealed in the following months.
Tourism minister Sudawan then took the stage to explain five strategies to boost the tourism industry, which have come out from workshop sessions with tourism agencies and entrepreneurs over the past month. They are:
Strategy 1: Positive experience throughout the journey
Prospective visitors will receive comprehensive information regarding travel in Thailand before and during the trip, which will help them plan their vacation. This information includes flight schedules, directions to hotels and tour agencies, and a guide to attractions. Visitors will be assured of round-the-clock safety while in Thailand with the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) scheme and the 1155 Call Centre, which offers a one-stop service to tourists. Tourism-related services, such as taxis, public buses, public toilets, and facilities for seniors and the disabled, will also be upgraded.
Strategy 2: 5 must-do’s in Thailand
Tourism agencies use the stories of five selling points to attract foreign visitors to Thailand, ensuring that their time in the kingdom is spent experiencing true ‘Thainess’. The five must- do’s in Thailand are: Must beat – Muay Thai; Must Eat – Thai food; Must Seek – Thai culture; Must Buy – Thai fabrics and handicrafts; and Must See – Thai traditional and modern stage performances.
Strategy 3: Linking primary and secondary tourism provinces
Expand tourism routes from famous cities to nearby provinces with interesting attractions and the potential to become the future hotspots. One example is the Lanna Culture route, which links Chiang Mai to other northern provinces that share Lanna heritage, such as Lamphun and Lampang. Secondary provinces will also receive upgrades of facilities and transport routes to cope with increased visitor numbers.
Strategy 4: Hub of ASEAN
Thailand will open doors to international travel in the ASEAN region under the ‘Single Destination’ initiative by cooperating with fellow ASEAN members and regional airlines. The strategy highlights the use of the ASEAN Pass and cross-border QR payment to provide a seamless travel experience across countries in Southeast Asia.
Strategy 5: World-class event hub
Thailand will be promoted as a destination for world-class festivals in music, sport, food and lifestyle. Events already confirmed include Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024, KAWS Arts, Moto GP, and the Volleyball World Championship. Other events currently in the negotiation process include the Tomorrowland music festival, Bangkok Art Biennale, Formula E, Motocross, Tennis WTA 500, Formula One Pylon Air Racing, and the Creamfields music festival.