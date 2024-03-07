I’m not a girl, not yet a mother: The married women’s pressure to please

Moving on to marriage, there is this additional idea of becoming an even more refined woman with the superpower to please. In today’s age, women are taught the modern value of excelling at their education and having careers outside the house. Yet, to comply with the norm of a picture-perfect society, it is also assumed that women take the nurturing roles of caretaking wives and sacrificing mothers.

So, when I first needed to move as a “trailing spouse” to follow my husband who works abroad and compromise my career in Thailand, I was not quite sure what to think. Will people look down on me? Will I become too dependent? But I decided I wanted to give this aspect of life my best. Then when I can balance things a little better, there comes this repeated question of “when” (instead of “whether”) I will have a baby. There are endless things that society expects from us as women.

Deciding to be childfree seems easier than in the past, but still not without pressure from certain traditions. I still find people asking me to justify my decision. Recently, though, I have come to realise that I do not need to explain the reasons to everyone. But I still want to debunk the “selfish” label, because many of my female friends who made the child-free choice do not just think about themselves at all.

Women decide not to have children for a variety of reasons. Some because they want to take care of their sick family members. Some because they see the growing world environmental problems and do not want to see their future children suffer. Some do not want to see children get sick or sad, which they certainly will at some point in life. For myself, I am fortunate enough to say life is beautiful most of the time. Yet, to me, life is still far from always rosy. However resilient one can learn to be, growing up means going through a lot in life, struggling, and constantly figuring out who you are and where you should be in the world. I have witnessed how not all of us are lucky, and finding a place in this world may not be for everyone.

But women also decide to have kids for various great reasons as well. Some sacrifice so much in hopes of creating a life that will make this world a better place. Others have kids because they want to give children their best. I salute all the mothers with all my heart, and would never question their choices.

As women, many of us have been through so much societal pressure and expectations – be it the way we speak, the way we dress, or the judgment of beauty standards. Surely, there is already enough stress to face each day in your life? There are plenty of days when women wonder if they are pretty enough, slim enough, good enough, or have done enough to please society. There should be no constant questions and judgment.

I still remember walking out of a movie theatre after watching “Barbie” and this quote playing on a loop in my head,

“"It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we always have to be extraordinary, but somehow we're always doing it wrong. We have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin – you have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can't ask for money because that's crass. You have to be a boss, but you can't be mean. You have to lead, but you can't squash other people's ideas. You have to be a career woman, but also always be looking out for other people.

You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It's too hard. It's too contradictory.

I'm tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us”

— Gloria (America Ferrera)”

Writing this, I can only hope women will be respected in whatever decisions they have made in their bodies and their life choices—whether that meaning being single, married, divorced, a mom, or not a mom. I can’t wait to see us helping one another rise above being judged, having to please, and never, ever having to constantly explain ourselves time and again.