How Asia Can Reverse Rising Inequality in its Cities

Asia and the Pacific is urbanizing faster than any other region. By 2050, its cities will be home to 3.4 billion people, up from 2.2 billion today – the equivalent of adding around two Delhi-sized cities every year.

The region’s future will depend on how this urban expansion is managed – whether it delivers shared prosperity and well-being or deepens exclusions and vulnerability.

Rising skylines across the region reflect expanding economic might and wealth. Yet deep urban inequality is growing in the shadows of these cityscapes, leaving cities socially divided, politically fragile and increasingly exposed to unsafe and illegal activity.

Today, nearly 700 million urban residents in Asia and the Pacific live in slums and informal settlements, while more than 65% of urban workers are in informal employment. Moreover, 2.3 billion people are breathing unsafe air, unmanaged waste is growing, and climate risks are escalating.

These pressures fall most heavily on those already underserved and disadvantaged – including migrants, persons with disabilities, low-income households headed by women, older persons, and youth without a steady income.

Unequal cities are also fragile cities. When crises hit, those already struggling are often pushed deeper into poverty and despair, slowing recovery for everyone. In turn, this can erode social cohesion and weaken trust in institutions, making it harder to cope with shocks.