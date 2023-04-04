Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader

Many people are suffering from the economic crisis, the rising cost of living and debts. Chart Pattana Kla has paid close attention to all these issues.

We have developed clear policies to tackle rising prices and will reform the energy sector, such as fuel and electricity. We have also devised ways of helping people get access to loans and will tackle rising interest rates.

We have set up a clear strategy for generating revenue for Thailand in the next four years.

With our spectrum economy system, we will generate 5 trillion baht in revenue. This system does not only focus on tax expenditures. It is time for a political party that has expertise in the local and global economies.

Chart Pattana Kla comprises members of the new generation, experts and former ministers. Even though the party is new, its members are well-armed to tackle the economic crisis and improve people’s quality of life.