Kan Vela chocolate: Slowing down time to produce unique flavors | Business Story EP.24

Kan Vela in Thai means “a period of time” and this phrase describes the time it takes to produce world-class, award-winning chocolate.

The owner Thana Kunaratwong explains how locally grown cocoa beans are carefully chosen and dried in the blazing Thai sun to produce distinctively flavoured and beautifully crafted chocolate.

“We developed this unique approach based on our experience, which we have also communicated to farmers. This defines our ‘flavour’,” he said.

“With factories licensed by the Thai Food and Drug Administration, every chocolate that is produced undergoes stringent inspection. The equipment we use was imported from Italy, and we have always placed a premium on the quality of our products and the safety of our customers.”

Kan Vela has won many accolades globally including the Rising Star Award from the Academy of Chocolate, as well as two bronze medals at the 2020 International Chocolate Awards and two silvers and two bronzes at the 2021 contest.