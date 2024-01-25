German president visits Mercedes-Benz factory | The Nation
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday visited the Mercedes-Benz factory in Samut Prakan province to mark its production milestone of 200,000 vehicles in Thailand.
The unveiling of the 200,000th car, a Mercedes-Benz EQS, marks a significant moment in Thailand’s automotive industry as it was the company’s first electric vehicle model assembled in Thailand.
Mercedes-Benz is among European automakers who have set up a production base in Thailand, which was named 16th in the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index last year.