Thaifex-Horec Asia 2024 marks Thailand’s first step towards becoming HoReCa hub

The debut event, held at Impact Muang Thong Thani exhibition centre in Nonthaburi on March 6-8, featured products, services and technologies from 359 businesses in the sector. The exhibitors came from 23 countries.



The trade show was divided into nine sections, namely bakery and ice cream; café and bar; cleaning and laundry; dining; furnishing; kitchen; service; technology; and wellness. It also featured a special zone, “Horeca World”, and was expected to generate 1 billion baht in trade value.