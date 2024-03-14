Thaksin, Paetongtarn receive warm welcome at Royal Park Rajapruek
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, received a warm welcome from supporters at the Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai on Thursday.
The Royal Park Rajapruek hosted the Royal Flora Ratchapruek international horticultural exposition in 2006, and was seen as one of Thaksin’s good works before the military coup against his government.
Thaksin and Paetongtarn have also planned to visit Mae Kha Canal, another famous tourist attraction which has been dubbed “Thailand’s Otaru Canal”.