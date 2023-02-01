December 29: Taiwanese actress Charlene An (An Yu-qing) enters Thailand and visits several places in Bangkok.

January 5: Huai Khwang police manning a checkpoint close to the Chinese Embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road stop the 33-year-old actress’s Grab taxi at about 1am and allegedly demand 27,000 baht.

January 25: After returning to Taiwan, the actress declares on Instagram that police at the checkpoint examined her belongings and asked for a bribe. She says she will never visit Thailand again.

January 26: Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) deputy commissioner Samroeng Suanthong insists the seven policemen at the checkpoint did not demand a bribe from the actress.







He says the actress appeared drunk during the incident, adding that the policemen warned her that possessing a vaping device is illegal in Thailand. Samroeng insists they took no money from the actress’s group.

Meanwhile, Huai Khwang police station chief Yingyos Suwanno reveals police are collecting footage from CCTV cameras to prove they did not ask the actress for cash.

Yingyos declines to reply when asked if police at the checkpoint had ordered the actress's friends to delete their phone video clips of the incident.

