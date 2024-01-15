Gosling’s bemused reaction launches memes | The Nation

Ryan Gosling's bewildered reaction to his song “I’m Just Ken” clinching the Best Original Song award at the Critics Choice Award stole the show on Sunday night.

The honour was accepted by co-creators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, though Gosling remained seated. The film “Barbie” continues its remarkable success, becoming last year’s highest-grossing film with US$1.45 billion in earnings and capturing the hearts of critics and audiences alike.

The awards were held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and other contenders for the award included Dua Lipa and Billy Eilish.