Senate grills social media CEOs over child safety concerns | The Nation



Concerns ranged from encounters with sexual predators to exposure to addictive features, and from struggles with mental health issues to grappling with unrealistic beauty standards and bullying.





The hearing began with emotional testimonies from parents and children affected by exploitation and harm on social media platforms, highlighting the urgent need for greater protection of young users.







The CEOs' testimony marks a pivotal moment in addressing growing concerns among lawmakers and parents regarding the negative impact of social media on children's lives.