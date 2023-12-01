The Nation Daily: 1 December 2023 | The Nation



The National Soft Power Strategy Committee has proposed a budget of 5.164 billion baht to promote Thailand’s soft power across 11 dimensions and drive the country’s creative economy.





The Thai economy remained on the path to recovery during the last quarter of this year, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) announced, explaining that a steady recovery had been observed in October and November driven mainly by private consumption and tourism.





Thailand is poised to celebrate the inclusion of the Songkran Festival on the UNESCO’s list of the world’s intangible cultural heritage, which will be formally announced at a meeting in Botswana on December 6.





The population of Bryde’s whales in the upper Gulf of Thailand has risen by three, according to last month’s annual survey by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.





US embassy is hosting an American food fair in Bangkok this weekend, with authentic American foods, ingredients, and beverages all flown in directly from the US.