The Nation Daily: 12 December 2023 | The Nation



The Thai cabinet put a halt on the minimum wage proposal by the Ministry of Labor, asking the wage committee to reconsider the larger increase than initially proposed.





The 'Thailand Mega Fair 2023' trade fair opened today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, showcasing high-quality Thai products and services.





Party enthusiasts will be out in full from Friday (December 15) as pubs, bars and entertainment venues in selected areas of Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui in Surat Thani province can officially stay open until 4 am.





From December 15, foreigners departing from Suvarnabhumi International Airport can use automatic channels for passport checks.





Visitors can now discover the vibrant charm of Thailand's northern province, Phitsanulok, where they can immerse themselves in the cool weather and admire the beauty of blooming azaleas, known in Thai as the “thousand-year rose”.