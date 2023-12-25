The Nation Daily: 25 December 2023 | The Nation



The Thai government has stepped up efforts to prevent an influx of imported goods from flooding the Thai market, which has caused a continuous decline in manufacturing capacity over the past four quarters.





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Consumer Protection Board, Bangkok Health Bureau and other state agencies are working together to inspect New Year gift baskets and ensure they meet required standards.





Four major Japanese automotive companies are set to invest in manufacturing electric vehicles in Thailand, reinforcing Thailand’s potential as a significant automotive industry producer and highlighting the government’s success in supporting investment policies.





The Erawan Shrine in the heart of Bangkok is still the most popular sacred site in the capital, drawing as many as a million tourists a year.