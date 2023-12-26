The Nation Daily: 26 December 2023 | The Nation
- PM visits flood-hit areas of the South - Korea-Thai Chamber seeks Korea opening door to Thai workers - Bangkok launches free water refill campaign - Cool weather continues, rain for the Deep South
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to fly urgently to visit flood-affected areas in Yala and Narathiwat provinces in the deep South.
The Korean-Thai Chamber of Commerce (KTCC) will be negotiating with local government officials across South Korea in a bid to allow Thai workers employment there after a formal memorandum of understanding is signed with the Thai government.
With over 70 million plastic bottles dumped in Bangkok each month, Central Pattana and its partners have launched a campaign to encourage Bangkokians to refill their drinking water instead of buying bottled water.
The cool weather in most of Thailand will continue today (December 26), with temperatures dropping by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the North, Northeast, East and Central regions.