The Nation Daily: 26 December 2023 | The Nation



Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to fly urgently to visit flood-affected areas in Yala and Narathiwat provinces in the deep South.





The Korean-Thai Chamber of Commerce (KTCC) will be negotiating with local government officials across South Korea in a bid to allow Thai workers employment there after a formal memorandum of understanding is signed with the Thai government.





With over 70 million plastic bottles dumped in Bangkok each month, Central Pattana and its partners have launched a campaign to encourage Bangkokians to refill their drinking water instead of buying bottled water.





The cool weather in most of Thailand will continue today (December 26), with temperatures dropping by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the North, Northeast, East and Central regions.