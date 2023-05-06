WHO declares end to COVID global health emergency but warns against complacency

Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but COVID-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency.

The death rate has slowed from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to April 24, 2023, according to WHO data.

The WHO does not declare the beginning or end of pandemics, although it did start using the term for COVID in March 2020.