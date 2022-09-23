Brazil's indigenous women run for Congress to fight Bolsonaro policies

As the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, invasions of indigenous lands and violence against their peoples have surged under Bolsonaro, several of these candidates say they are joining the political fray with a sense of urgency.

For Sonia Guajajara the election is crucial. Guajajara is the head of Brazil's main indigenous umbrella organization, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), and is running for Congress. "Today, it is the women who are taking up the fight and leading the struggle of indigenous people in Brazil."

Brazil's electoral authorities have registered 60 indigenous candidates for the two houses of Congress this year, including 31 women – the most on record.

Many say their main objective is to unwind the policies of Bolsonaro, who has stopped demarcating indigenous territory and pushed for mining and industrial farming on existing reservations, emboldening violent land grabs and illegal miners.

Bolsonaro says indigenous people should take up the customs and economic activities of their fellow Brazilians and has decried the protection of native reservations as a barrier to progress.

His office and federal indigenous agency FUNAI did not respond to requests for comment.