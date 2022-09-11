Cambodia to push for establishment of RCEP secretariat

Several Asean Economic Ministers' Meetings are scheduled, including the Asean Ministers’ Meeting of RCEP.

The Commerce Ministry said on Friday that Cambodia was ready to work closely with all member states, partners and the Asean Secretariat to push for further efforts to rebuild the regional economic community and accelerate economic recovery.

Prime Minister Hun Sen will make the opening remarks at the two-day 54th AEM on September 14 under the theme “Asean Act: Addressing Challenges Together.”

At an August 3 meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Hun Sen called on Beijing, as a co-member of the agreement, to support the initiative of establishing an RCEP general secretariat of RCEP in Phnom Penh.

Lim Heng, vice-president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, believes Cambodia should use this opportunity to push for the establishment of an RCEP office in the country as these meetings will bring representatives of leading economies and signatories of RCEP.

“This is a good opportunity as Cambodia chairs Asean [this year] and is hosting meetings. Cambodia will be able to help solve many issues related to the ongoing economic crises in the region and the world,” he said. “I also believe there will be a push for discussion about establishing a secretariat office on RCEP in Cambodia, following a request by Prime Minister Hun Sen.”