Hanoi’s authorities begin enforcing closure of train track coffee shops

Tourists seeking the unique sight are also turned away.

Hoan Kiem District says it will close and revoke the licences of all coffee shops lining the rail line by September 17 over safety concerns.

Some sections of track along the Ha Noi-Dong Dang railway line, where trains pass close to residential houses, have been popular with foreign tourists for many years. However, the spot’s popularity also poses a major safety hazard.

The warning sign is available in both Vietnamese and English.

The move has received understanding from most people.

Nguyen Thi Huong, a resident in Dien Bien Phu District, thinks it’s a good idea and welcomes the move to improve safety.

She said: “When the coffee shops are open, this railway is packed with people, including foreigners and locals, especially when the train is coming. They stand beside the railway line, and I have to stop them from gathering around to prevent any accidents caused by the trains.