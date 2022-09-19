Mixed opinions in Vietnam over proposal for limited-term apartment ownership

In the draft, which the ministry recently made public for comments, the ministry added a new section on “Term for apartment ownership” with two options.

In the first option, the term for apartment ownership would be defined based on the lifespan of the building. In the second option, there would be no change, meaning that there would be no regulation about the ownership term.

Experts said that it was essential to give careful consideration to the proposal of limiting apartment ownership terms because this was a new thing in Vietam and could have a significant impact on the market and residents.

The view of the first option was similar to the proposal setting a limited term of 50-70 years for apartment ownership raised four months ago which had caused a stir among the public.

Most residents and experts did not agree with the proposal, pointing out that a limited term for apartment ownership was not appropriate for buildings that were developed on long-term residential land as apartment owners still had the right to own the land in the long term following the established land laws.

Van Quang, who lives in an apartment building in Binh Thanh District, HCM City, said that his family saved up for 10 years to buy the apartment. He was worried he would lose his biggest asset when the ownership term expired.